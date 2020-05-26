(AGENPARL) – OAK RIDGE, TENNESSEE, (USA), mar 26 maggio 2020
Teams Webinar: Mobility Data Analysis
Transportation researchers will share the latest mobility statistics from throughout the United States and updates on future trends. Highlights from the Transportation Energy Data Book will be shared as well.
This event is part of a monthly series that brings researchers together to share, discuss, collaborate, network, and innovate to accelerate a more efficient, safe, and secure mobility future.
Jackeline Rios Torres (<a
Burke Jennifer J.
Tue, 05/26/2020 – 08:43
– Friday, May 29, 2020 – 05:00
