TEAMS WEBINAR: MOBILITY DATA ANALYSIS

(AGENPARL) – OAK RIDGE, TENNESSEE, (USA), mar 26 maggio 2020
Teams Webinar: Mobility Data Analysis

Abstract

Transportation researchers will share the latest mobility statistics from throughout the United States and updates on future trends. Highlights from the Transportation Energy Data Book will be shared as well.

This event is part of a monthly series that brings researchers together to share, discuss, collaborate, network, and innovate to accelerate a more efficient, safe, and secure mobility future.

Presenter

Ho-Ling Hwang, Stacy Davis

Affiliation

National Transportation Research Center

Event Date

Friday, May 29, 2020 – 03:00
– Friday, May 29, 2020 – 05:00

Fonte/Source: https://www.ornl.gov/event/teams-webinar-mobility-data-analysis

