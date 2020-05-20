mercoledì, Maggio 20, 2020
TEAMS WEBINAR: 1. DIGITAL TWIN OF A UTILITY: BEYOND URBAN-SCALE BUILDING ENERGY MODELING; 2. APPLYING ARM METADATA EXAMPLES TO ENABLE EFFICIENT DATA DISCOVERY OF GLOBAL ATMOSPHERIC MEASUREMENTS

(AGENPARL) – OAK RIDGE, TENNESSEE, (USA), mer 20 maggio 2020
Teams Webinar: 1. Digital Twin of a Utility: Beyond Urban-Scale Building Energy Modeling; 2. Applying ARM Metadata Examples to Enable Efficient Data Discovery of Global Atmospheric Measurements

Abstract

1. There are ~125 million residential and commercial buildings in the U.S. consuming $380 billion/year in energy. What technologies offer the best return-on-investment for your home or office? How can organizations cost-effectively reduce energy, demand, and emissions toward a more sustainable and resilient built environment?

Askey Kimberly A
Wed, 05/20/2020 – 07:41

Presenter

1. Joshua New; 2. Maggie Davis

Affiliation

1. Energy and Transportation Science Division; 2. Environmental Sciences Division

Event Date

Thursday, June 11, 2020 – 03:00
– Thursday, June 11, 2020 – 04:00

Fonte/Source: https://www.ornl.gov/event/teams-webinar-1-digital-twin-utility-beyond-urban-scale-building-energy-modeling-2-applying

