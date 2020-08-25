TEAMEUROPE’S COVID RESPONSE IN MYANMAR

martedì, Agosto 25, 2020
(AGENPARL) -BRUXELLES, mar 25 agosto 2020

The European Union and its Member States, notably Denmark, Germany, France, Italy and Sweden, are working together as #TeamEurope to respond to the socio-economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic in Myanmar. To ensure that the most vulnerable receive assistance first , #TeamEurope supports migrant workers, pregnant women, older people, internally displaced people, and small local farmers.

This infographic provides a snapshot of the COVID-19 response of the EU and its Member States.

Fonte/Source: https://eeas.europa.eu/delegations/myanmar-burma/84397/teameuropes-covid-response-myanmar_en

