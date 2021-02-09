(AGENPARL) – HELSINKI (FINLAND), mar 09 febbraio 2021

Team Finland visit to Uzbekistan on 11 – 12 April, 2019

Business opportunities for Finnish companies in ICT, Agrotechnology, Energy & Mining

Welcome to join the Team Finland visit to Uzbekistan on 11 – 12 April, 2019, led by Mr. Markku Keinänen, Under-Secretary of State, External Economic Relations, Ministry for Foreign Affairs of Finland.

By taking part in this visit, you will be able to discover business opportunities in ICT, Agrotechnology, Energy & Mining. Participants from other sectors are also welcome to join.

Interested?

The deadline for registration is 28 February 2019.

Click here to register.

Why Uzbekistan?

Uzbekistan is the most populated country in Central Asia with 33 million inhabitants. At the end of 2016, the newly elected President Shavkat Mirziyoyev launched an ambitious reform program to recast the centralized system of economic governance. The country’s business climate was improved by the currency liberalization in 2017 and a tax reform is currently being planned. Uzbekistan’s de facto second official language is Russian, which facilitates the market entry of companies already working in other Russian speaking countries.

While the government resources are relatively scarce, there is considerable development financing e.g. by the International Monetary Fund, European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, World Bank and Asian Development Bank. The projected GDP growth in 2019 is 5,1 % (World Bank) and the inflation rate is 19,2 % (IMF).

After the visit, Business Finland and other TF players are ready to further support companies willing to continue working on identified opportunities in Uzbekistan.

READ MORE ABOUT WHY UZBEKISTAN »

SEE THE PRELIMINARY PROGRAM »

Participation Fee

To cover the expenses of arranging the visit program in Tashkent, Business Finland will charge a participation fee as follows:

– Micro Businesses and SMEs: 1100 EUR + 24% VAT per person

– Major Companies: 1250 EUR + 24% VAT per person

Business Finland will invoice the participation fee after the visit based on the actual costs. The invoiced fee will not exceed the amounts mentioned above. If a person stationed in Uzbekistan represents the company, a 25 percent discount will be granted. More info available here.

Inquiries: Ambassador Marja Liivala, tel. +358 295 351 727.

