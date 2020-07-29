mercoledì, Luglio 29, 2020
Breaking News

AL VIA IL PROGETTO RESQ – PEOPLE SAVING PEOPLE: SALVARE CHI è…

BADEN-WUERTTEMBERG STATE COMMISSIONER IMPOSES FINE ON AOK BADEN-WUERTTEMBERG

​​​​​SCUOLA: CIAMPI, BENE ARCURI SU MASCHERINE, NESSUN COSTO PER FAMIGLIE

PROGRAMMA NAZIONALE DI RIFORMA E RELAZIONE SULLO SCOSTAMENTO DAGLI OBIETTIVI PROGRAMMATICI: ESAME…

SEMPLIFICAZIONI, RENZI:PRESENTATO EMENDAMENTO SU INTERVENTI DI MODIFICA IMPIANTI SPORTIVI

SCUOLA: PRESTIPINO (PD), BENE ARCURI SU PIANO RIENTRO, MENTRE DA OPPOSIZIONI NESSUN…

DL AGOSTO: SQUERI (FI), PREOCCUPATI PER CASSA INTEGRAZIONE E SMART WORKING

SENATO.IT – DDL S. 1634 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – TRATTAZIONE SUI LAVORI…

SENATO.IT – DDL C. 2606 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – PRESENTAZIONE

SENATO.IT – DDL C. 2609 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – PRESENTAZIONE

Agenparl

TEACHING ASSISTANT BOUGHT ONLINE CHILD ABUSE WITH AMAZON VOUCHERS

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – UNITED KINGDOM, mer 29 luglio 2020

A teaching assistant bought an online catalogue of child sexual abuse using £365 of Amazon vouchers.

Kevin SheppardKevin Sheppard, 26, bought the abuse footage between June and September 2018 and sent the seller eight different Amazon vouchers totalling £365.

Sheppard, who was employed as a teaching assistant at Huxlow Science College in Northamptonshire, specifically requested a video of a 15-year-old girl from the seller – who is the subject of another National Crime Agency (NCA) investigation.

None of Sheppard’s offences were linked to the college and he resigned the day after NCA officers arrested him in June 2019.

He was arrested at his home in Broadway, Kettering, Northants, where NCA officers recovered his iPhone and laptop.

Sheppard’s phone had an app which contained 46 category A (the most severe) images of child abuse; 19 category B and 35 category C.

His laptop contained 17 category B videos of child sexual abuse and 10 category C images.

In interview Sheppard admitted being sexually attracted to young girls and downloading and viewing the abuse.

Yesterday, at Northampton Magistrates’ Court, Sheppard admitted three counts of making indecent images of children (IIOC) between September 2014 and July 2019, and one count of encouraging the distribution of IIOC in July 2018.

He will be sentenced on 25 August at Northampton Crown Court.

NCA operations manager Robbie Slater said: “There is no greater priority for the NCA than protecting children from sexual abuse.

“Offenders like Sheppard who view indecent images fuel more and more sexual abuse of children.”

Steve Gordon, principal of Huxlow Science College, said: “We are appalled to learn of the conduct of a former teaching assistant.

“The safety of all students at our school is our highest priority and we have stringent procedures in place which have been fully complied with.

“Immediately after his arrest, Mr Sheppard was no longer permitted to enter the school grounds and he resigned from his post.

“We are reassured that the NCA investigation confirmed that no students or school equipment were involved in any of the offences.”

The NCA is responsible for developing the threat assessment for child sexual abuse (CSA) in the UK and orchestrating the response to it.

As well as conducting its own investigations, the NCA is responsible for developing intelligence around cases and sharing them with policing partners for individual forces to investigate.

Between the start of the Covid-19 lockdown on 23 March and 19 July, the NCA developed and disseminated more 5,707 online CSA cases to UK police forces.

The agency has arrested 62 CSA offenders and safeguarded or protected 147 children.

At the start of lockdown the NCA launched its #OnlineSafetyAtHome campaign in response to the threat from CSA, to reach those most at risk. Resources aimed at parents, carers and children have now been downloaded nearly 450,000 times.

Child protection charity the Lucy Faithfull Foundation runs the Stop It Now! helpline which offers confidential advice to anyone concerned about their own or someone else’s behaviour towards children.

If you are concerned a crime has been committed against a child contact your local police. For child safety advice visit Thinkuknow.co.uk

29 July 2020

Fonte/Source: https://www.nationalcrimeagency.gov.uk/news/teaching-assistant-bought-online-child-abuse-with-amazon-vouchers

Post collegati

HOW TO CREATE THE CONDITIONS FOR PROGRESS IN ISRAEL AND PALESTINE

Redazione

ASSESTAMENTO: REGIONE SOSTIENE CULTURA E SPORT NELLA FASE POST COVID

Redazione

PON – FESR – AVVISO 19161 INTERVENTI DI ADEGUAMENTO E DI ADATTAMENTO DEGLI SPAZI E DELLE AULE DIDATTICHE – II EDIZIONE – NOTA DI AUTORIZZAZIONE

Redazione

PON – FESR – AVVISO 13194 INTERVENTI DI ADEGUAMENTO E DI ADATTAMENTO DEGLI SPAZI E DELLE AULE DIDATTICHE – PROCEDURA PER LA VISUALIZZAZIONE E IL DOWNLOAD DELLA LETTERA DI AUTORIZZAZIONE

Redazione

OPERATION LEGEND EXPANDED TO CLEVELAND, DETROIT, AND MILWAUKEE

Redazione

INVITO CONFERENZA STAMPA PRESENTAZIONE PIANO STRAORDINARIO DI MOBILITà ANTI COVID -19

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More