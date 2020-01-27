27 Gennaio 2020
Breaking News

BESPARING GENEESMIDDELENUITGAVEN DOOR VERNIEUWING GENEESMIDDELENVERGOEDINGSSYSTEEM

ROCHDALE FIRM ENJOYS EXPORTING SUCCESS THANKS TO UKEF SUPPORT

GLOBAL WINNER FOR ZOOHACKATHON 2019

STATE COUNCIL WORKING GROUP MEETING ON MEDIA, COMMUNICATIONS AND DIGITAL ECONOMY

PACE REVIEWS THE WORK OF ITS SUBSIDIARY BODIES SINCE LAST SESSION

REFERENDUM, CDM PROPONE COME DATA IL PROSSIMO 29 MARZO

GLOBAL WINNER FOR ZOOHACKATHON 2019

THE UNITED STATES AND THE BAHAMAS SIGN AIR TRANSPORT AGREEMENT

THE UNITED STATES AND THE BAHAMAS SIGN AIR TRANSPORT AGREEMENT

THE PEOPLE’S MATRIX ASSOCIATION HOSTS A MARCH IN MAFETENG TO COMMEMORATE IDAHOT…

Home » TEACHERS, TRAINERS, AND EDUCATORS
Agenparl English Cronaca Sociale

TEACHERS, TRAINERS, AND EDUCATORS

by Redazione0

(agenparl) – boston lun 27 gennaio 2020

Our guest this week is Jeremy Blackthorne, president of the Boston Cybernetics Institute. They provide a variety of cybersecurity services, and our conversation focuses on their unique approach to training, specifically for members of the U.S. military.

Jeremy served in the U.S. Marine Corps, and we explore the advantages that provides when approaching both training and operational security issues. We’ll get his take on threat intelligence, as well.

This podcast was produced in partnership with the CyberWire.

The post Teachers, Trainers, and Educators appeared first on Recorded Future.

Fonte/Source: https://www.recordedfuture.com/podcast-episode-143/

Related posts

AUTISM DIAGNOSIS TEST NEEDS IMPROVEMENT, RUTGERS RESEARCHERS SAY

Redazione

WUHAN CORONAVIRUS: HEALTH SECRETARY’S STATEMENT TO PARLIAMENT

Redazione

CONGRATULATIONS TO DR. CAMILLO LENTO

Redazione

SUSSEX: GROUNDWATER SITUATION

Redazione

FOLLOWING BEETHOVEN’S FOOTSTEPS THROUGH VIENNA

Redazione

– FLORAL DESIGN CLASS!

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More