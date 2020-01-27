(agenparl) – boston lun 27 gennaio 2020

Our guest this week is Jeremy Blackthorne, president of the Boston Cybernetics Institute. They provide a variety of cybersecurity services, and our conversation focuses on their unique approach to training, specifically for members of the U.S. military.

Jeremy served in the U.S. Marine Corps, and we explore the advantages that provides when approaching both training and operational security issues. We’ll get his take on threat intelligence, as well.

This podcast was produced in partnership with the CyberWire.

The post Teachers, Trainers, and Educators appeared first on Recorded Future.

Fonte/Source: https://www.recordedfuture.com/podcast-episode-143/