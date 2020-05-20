TEACHER BULLETIN: WE’RE CELEBRATING THANK A TEACHER DAY

(AGENPARL) – mer 20 maggio 2020 Thank you, teachers, for going above and beyond

Teacher Bulletin

Join us in celebrating Thank a Teacher Day

Today is nationalThank a Teacher Day [ https://thankateacher.co.uk/?utm_medium=email&utm_source=govdelivery ], and like all critical workers, this year everyone working in schools and colleges deserves a special thank you.

So today we want to say thank you for going above and beyond to ensure children can continue their education through these unprecedented times.

Join the thousands of people sharing their own thank you messages on social media with the hashtag #ThankaTeacher.

Weve pulled together some of the messages to share with you today and also included links to a selection of blogs that teachers have written about their lockdown experiences.

A big thank you from students, parents and fellow teachers

Thank a Teacher Day video [ https://www.youtube.com/watch?feature=youtu.be&utm_medium=email&utm_source=govdelivery&v=rvtJ-H5Drk4 ]

Teachers share their experiences of the last months and some of the things they’ve learned

We asked teachers to share their experiences of teaching and leading over the last 2 months. Read their thoughts on dealing with the COVID-19 outbreak and their practical advice in the blogs below.

Andrew Truby blog [ https://teaching.blog.gov.uk/2020/05/19/thank-you-teachers-for-rising-to-the-challenge/?utm_medium=email&utm_source=govdelivery ]

Nothing makes me prouder

“As we move into a new period and see the return of some pupils, were going to face different challenges. I know that they will make it a huge success.”

Executive headAndrew Trubythanksall teachers rising to the challenges of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Read Andrew’s blog. [ https://teaching.blog.gov.uk/2020/05/19/thank-you-teachers-for-rising-to-the-challenge/?utm_medium=email&utm_source=govdelivery ]

Leading in uncertain times

Janet Sheriff [ https://teaching.blog.gov.uk/2020/05/19/leading-in-uncertain-times-managing-the-covid-19-response-as-a-headteacher/?utm_medium=email&utm_source=govdelivery ]

“All members of my team, no matter what the challenges, have a real sense of duty and will always try their best to do whatever needs to be done to support students and colleagues in our school.”

Headteacher Janet Sheriff reflects on leading in such challenging times and the support networks she’s relied on.

Read Janet’s blog. [ https://teaching.blog.gov.uk/2020/05/19/leading-in-uncertain-times-managing-the-covid-19-response-as-a-headteacher/?utm_medium=email&utm_source=govdelivery ]

Making flexible working work for you

Laptop and coffee mug [ https://teaching.blog.gov.uk/2020/05/19/leading-by-laptop-flexible-working-is-happening-in-every-school-right-now-what-can-we-learn-from-this-experience/?utm_medium=email&utm_source=govdelivery ]

“I hope to see the flexibility, online communication, and increased trust remain once this current period ends… leading by laptop can be done, but I cannot wait to lead in person once again.”

Sue Plant’sschoolis committed toflexible working – whatlessonshave they learnedwhile theyve beenclosedand how will they applythemwhen theyreopen?

Read Sue’s blog. [ https://teaching.blog.gov.uk/2020/05/19/leading-by-laptop-flexible-working-is-happening-in-every-school-right-now-what-can-we-learn-from-this-experience/?utm_medium=email&utm_source=govdelivery ]

The challenges of remote education

Emma Booth [ https://teaching.blog.gov.uk/2020/05/19/the-challenges-of-delivering-remote-education/?utm_medium=email&utm_source=govdelivery ]

“Lockdown has proved to me why I became a teacher – to make a difference; to face adversity; to reflect and adapt to ever-changing times; to embrace creativity and inspire others to do the same.”

After two months of lockdown, Head of English Emma Booth reflects on the challenges of delivering successful remote education.

Read Emma’s blog. [ https://teaching.blog.gov.uk/2020/05/19/the-challenges-of-delivering-remote-education/?utm_medium=email&utm_source=govdelivery ]

Putting your mental wellbeing first

Ben Levinson [ https://teaching.blog.gov.uk/2020/05/19/why-looking-after-our-mental-health-has-never-been-more-important-for-teachers/?utm_medium=email&utm_source=govdelivery ]

“”It’simportant to realise that this period isnt easy for anyone, and in the middle of a challenging time we need to be looking after ourselves so that we can look out for each other.””

Headteacher, Ben Levinson, shares his top tips for looking after your own wellbeing in this challenging time.

Read Ben’s blog. [ https://teaching.blog.gov.uk/2020/05/19/why-looking-after-our-mental-health-has-never-been-more-important-for-teachers/?utm_medium=email&utm_source=govdelivery ]

The power of a thank you

Alex Scheffler card [ https://teaching.blog.gov.uk/2020/05/20/the-power-of-a-thank-you/?utm_medium=email&utm_source=govdelivery ]

“Thank you to all the teachers and people working in education. Even if you arent aware of the differences you make big or small you do make them, every single day.”””

Teachers David and Natasha share how it felt to get a Thank a Teacher card from their students, and what it means to say thank you to the people who help shape you.

Read Natasha and David’s blog. [ https://teaching.blog.gov.uk/2020/05/20/the-power-of-a-thank-you/?utm_medium=email&utm_source=govdelivery ]

A week in the life of science teacher Addison Brown

Addison Brown and baby Stevie [ https://www.instagram.com/educationgovuk/?utm_medium=email&utm_source=govdelivery ]

All this week science teacher Addison Brown is giving us a glimpse into the highs and lows of life in lockdown as he balances his teaching responsibilities with caring for his 9-month old son, Stevie.

