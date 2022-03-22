(AGENPARL) – mar 22 marzo 2022 A range of advice on how to support pupil attendance []

Teacher Bulletin

Get help with improving attendance

This bulletin brings together the latest advice on how to support and improve pupil attendance, with a range of tips, resources and materials you might find useful for this.

—————————————————————

Programme of attendance support for schools

The online training will be led by senior leaders from North Shore Academy who will share their strategies and resources for improving attendance.

This initial pilot offer is aimed at secondary schools in a similar context to North Shore. Participating schools will receive access to a range of training videos, access to half termly meetings and resources to support them to improve how they manage attendance.

—————————————————————

Resources to help school leaders maximise attendance

[symbol of jigsaw puzzles fitting together ]

Framework for improving school attendance

This framework sets out the actions that schools and local authorities can take to reduce persistent absence, as well as the principles of an effective whole-school attendance strategy.

—————————————————————

[Symbol of person watching someone present virtually]

Helpful good practice webinars

School leaders from a range of contexts, including AP and special schools, are taking part in an ongoing series of webinars focusing on effective practice for improving and maintaining excellent school attendance.

—————————————————————

[Symbol of people with speech bubbles]

Speaking to parents about attendance

The Behavioural Insights Team have produced a guide to help teachers and school leaders improve attendance among persistently absent students by sending evidence-based text messages to parents.

Advice from teachers and school leaders

The DfE Teaching Blog is for teachers, by teachers – school leaders and teachers have recently shared their experiences of improving attendance:

[Two students in school uniform smile at a teacher outside their school]

How schools are managing attendance effectively

Schools across the country have developed a range of approaches to support regular attendance amongst their pupils and drive down rates of persistent absence. In this blog post, schools who have had success in increasing attendance rates share what works for them.

[Rivers Academy picture ]

Managing attendance in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic

Andria Singlehurst, principal at Rivers Academy, shares how her school has supported pupils and their families to maintain good levels of attendance throughout the pandemic.