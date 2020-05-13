TEACHER BULLETIN: A ROUNDUP OF THE LATEST CORONAVIRUS ADVICE AND GUIDANCE UPDATED

(AGENPARL) – mer 13 maggio 2020 Latest news

Teacher Bulletin

covid-19 6

Latest guidance on coronavirus

You can also find aregularly updated Q&A [ https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/covid-19-school-closures/guidance-for-schools-about-temporarily-closing?utm_medium=email&utm_source=govdelivery ]on GOV.UKwhich brings together key informationand actionsfor schools.

Phased wider opening of schools, colleges and nurseries from 1st June

We have set out plansfor schools, colleges and early years settings across England to potentially open from 1st June [ https://www.gov.uk/government/news/details-on-phased-wider-opening-of-schools-colleges-and-nurseries?utm_medium=email&utm_source=govdelivery ].

Fourpieces of guidance have been publishedto support you to plan:

“This item has just been updated from the last email you received as it was missing a link.”

Thank a Teacher Day – 20th May

Thank a Teacher Day

School leaders, teachers and support staff have been asked to go to great lengths to help this country step up to tackle coronavirus, thank you.

Wearesupporting Thank a Teacher Dayon 20thMayto make sure everyone working in schools and education settingsis recognised for the huge contribution they have made.

Join us as we celebrate everyone making a difference in education, not only now,during these unprecedented times, but every day of the year.

Find out how to get involved. [ https://thankateacher.co.uk/thank-a-teacher-day/?utm_medium=email&utm_source=govdelivery ]

The Thank a Teacher campaign is being led by the Teaching AwardsTrust, in partnership with the DfE.

________________________________________________________________________

Support for parents

We understand this is a challenging time for parentstoo, many of whom are now supporting their childrens learning at homeor may have questions about their children potentially returning to school.

We have developed the following guidance and resources for parents to support them at this time:

* List ofonline resources [ https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/coronavirus-covid-19-online-education-resources/coronavirus-covid-19-list-of-online-education-resources-for-home-education?utm_medium=email&utm_source=govdelivery ]to support childrens development

Please do share these with parents if helpful.

________________________________________________________________________

Make sure you are receiving the right information from us

We also send out this Teacher Bulletin a few times per half term. It brings together some of the recent advice and information weve published.Your colleagues can subscribe to this Bulletin by following the link at the bottom of this email.

________________________________________________________________________

[ https://getintoteaching.education.gov.uk?utm_medium=email&utm_source=govdelivery ]

Click here to subscribe to the Teacher Bulletin [ https://public.govdelivery.com/accounts/UKDFE/subscriber/new ]

Keep up to date

This service is provided to you at no charge by Department for Education [ https://www.gov.uk/government/organisations/department-for-education?utm_medium=email&utm_source=govdelivery ].

Department for Education [ https://www.gov.uk/government/organisations/department-for-education?utm_medium=email&utm_source=govdelivery ]

________________________________________________________________________

This service is provided to you at no charge by Department for Education [ https://www.gov.uk/government/organisations/department-for-education?utm_medium=email&utm_source=govdelivery ].

________________________________________________________________________