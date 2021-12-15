(AGENPARL) – mer 15 dicembre 2021 Follow guidance from the FTC to protect your children from privacy issues, uncomfortable situations and other dangers online.

Protect Your Family Online

Many kids and teens communicate and explore on social media, chat rooms and use other online services. Connect with them and keep your family safe with tips from the Federal Trade Commission.

Emphasize privacy. Explain the importance of not sharing personal information while browsing the internet. This could include family details like your home address or Social Security numbers.

Ask them who they are communicating with. Understand who they are connecting with online and in person.

Teach them to trust their instincts when something is suspicious. Encourage them to talk to you if they encounter something uncomfortable, inappropriate or hurtful online.

[Start the conversation about staying safe on the internet](https://connect.usa.gov/e3t/Btc/I1+113/c3nsC04/VWMD1n62fBGZW6qnKSL8qccTnW7bJF9w4C5bN-N1TFhvp3q3n_V1-WJV7CgWHYW7B-7fw764VWNVgPH9S8c5_2jV_fgVK6PWmjxN6TNFTHR1TGhW2LKW1Q2Q5tRZW2c70mv2cFdYSW3HK0dy2R9rv6W7zzPCS4gtrCmW7SVqzk37CdHQW4kQH8g59X0QYW8QdSbT2cnr7zW1RLGRS3WMBSfW4K7sDT6fxlCkW8K21tp1fR3PKN4t5MQkGz7yBW593VG_70fDp-W7LMwK22_8JPMW4TrvZY3RQnFWW34xqhq8xzdFlW8LQqFB39dVgLW7z44zq2Ztc_ZMQyyY1BsDD7W7Y_jzM7m-mdnW4lb40F1DJSgqW5bC2wY2L28M8Vc3Cc94819C13h6s1).

[Young kids playing computer games on the carpet with parents behind them](https://connect.usa.gov/e3t/Btc/I1+113/c3nsC04/VWMD1n62fBGZW6qnKSL8qccTnW7bJF9w4C5bN-N1TFhvp3q3n_V1-WJV7CgXc3W2krJFx67qt3pW1VCpDy7Sn4RKW4FpHks4B0z-jW8sPF5H3N_CvrV46Gr83nSL7fW1ccWYH5K0YZjW68Pb1W6GJyhjW3QlzhG4JVCThW1BnGws6SWMsmW4Ff5XG5-nvZMN6sHwNY7l5QJW2zTnj18qmRTcW6HWjFq4XzHbNW4YTXVl7Sn9zyW6GBVq32bhNkyW2PVSP38MXCJjW7-hk7D4VXnLSW64rfq_1-JNBGW4vNB9c67gl56W1sKgkT1wh_c1N5LNqfpYZJ7MN8h4qzH-N9wzTNJ7021gjH0W60Z3mJ3mfb5_W55Xg383sQk0PV3ZH069187Zl32Fc1)

