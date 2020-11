(AGENPARL) – WORLD WIDE, dom 15 novembre 2020

TCC: TCC 2020 Starts on Monday Nov 16th

(virtual) TCC 2020 starts on Monday Nov 16th with an exciting keynote talk on “The Impact of Cryptographic Thinking on TCS and Beyond” by Avi Wigderson.

The conference program and details on how to join can be found at https://tcc.iacr.org/2020/program.php

