venerdì, Marzo 5, 2021
Breaking News

GCHQ AND NSA CELEBRATE 75 YEARS OF UKUSA AGREEMENT

GIOVEDì 4 MARZO 2021 – 303ª SEDUTA PUBBLICA

PUBLIC SCHEDULE – MARCH 5, 2021

2021 INTERNATIONAL WOMEN OF COURAGE AWARD RECIPIENTS ANNOUNCED

DEPARTMENT PRESS BRIEFING – MARCH 4, 2021

DEPARTMENT OF STATE OFFERS REWARD INCREASE FOR INFORMATION TO BRING TRANSNATIONAL CRIMINAL TO…

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – ATTO DEL GOVERNO SOTTOPOSTO A PARERE PARLAMENTARE N.…

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – ATTO DEL GOVERNO SOTTOPOSTO A PARERE PARLAMENTARE N.…

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – ATTO DEL GOVERNO SOTTOPOSTO A PARERE PARLAMENTARE N.…

FOREIGN SECRETARY ORAL STATEMENT: UPDATE ON COUNTER DAESH

Agenparl
Image default

TCBES M.S. COHORT 2020 LIGHTING TALKS, IGNITE FORMAT, 2 OF 2

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – HILO (HAWAII), ven 05 marzo 2021 Seminar: UH Hilo Tropical Conservation Biology and Environmental Science, M.S. Cohort 2020 Lightning Talks, Ignite Format, afternoon 2 or 2

**Speaker** – Presentation Working Title
**Silas, Krystal** – We’re All Mad Here
**Kubo, Kimsky** – Low Land and High Elevation Forest Restoration
**Kapono, Tressie** – Understanding change over time through remote sensing time series of Honoliʻi and Aliʻi Drive, Hawaiʻi
**Pigao, Amberly** – Did you know Mauna Kea has a Montane cloud forest?
**Kapono, Lauren** – Sea-Level Rise Impacts on ʻŌpihi Habitat at Kalaemanō, Hawaiʻi
**Robins, Casey Anuhea** – Linking plant litter and litter-dwelling arthropod functional traits to predict ecological interactions.
**Glazner, Jessica** – Unlocking resilience drivers to inform coral reef management action
**Mladinich, Stephanie** – The Mosquito Chronicles: Monitoring Mosquito Abundance and Distribution in the High Elevation Forests of Hawai’i Island
**Apwong, Maybeleen** – Abiotic and Biotic Drivers of mangrove sedimentation and carbon burial
**Springer, Whitney** – Loving Dolphins to Death
**Asiata, Tearina** – Climate change, mosquitoes, and American Samoa

All are welcome!

Fonte/Source: https://hilo.hawaii.edu/news/view/15088

Post collegati

TCBES M.S. COHORT 2020 LIGHTING TALKS, IGNITE FORMAT, 1 OF 2

Redazione

TCBES M.S. COHORT 2020 LIGHTING TALKS, IGNITE FORMAT, 2 OF 2

Redazione

GRADUATE THESIS/DISSERTATION COMMITTEE DEADLINE

Redazione

GRADUATE STUDENTS ONLY: DEADLINE APPLY FOR SPRING GRADUATION

Redazione

VIRTUAL FULBRIGHT STUDENT PROGRAM PRESENTATION

Redazione

I ALA MAULIOLA HEALTH AND WELLNESS VIRTUAL STUDENT SYMPOSIUM

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More