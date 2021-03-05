TCBES M.S. COHORT 2020 LIGHTING TALKS, IGNITE FORMAT, 2 OF 2

(AGENPARL) – HILO (HAWAII), ven 05 marzo 2021 Seminar: UH Hilo Tropical Conservation Biology and Environmental Science, M.S. Cohort 2020 Lightning Talks, Ignite Format, afternoon 2 or 2
**Speaker** – Presentation Working Title
**Silas, Krystal** – We’re All Mad Here
**Kubo, Kimsky** – Low Land and High Elevation Forest Restoration
**Kapono, Tressie** – Understanding change over time through remote sensing time series of Honoliʻi and Aliʻi Drive, Hawaiʻi
**Pigao, Amberly** – Did you know Mauna Kea has a Montane cloud forest?
**Kapono, Lauren** – Sea-Level Rise Impacts on ʻŌpihi Habitat at Kalaemanō, Hawaiʻi
**Robins, Casey Anuhea** – Linking plant litter and litter-dwelling arthropod functional traits to predict ecological interactions.
**Glazner, Jessica** – Unlocking resilience drivers to inform coral reef management action
**Mladinich, Stephanie** – The Mosquito Chronicles: Monitoring Mosquito Abundance and Distribution in the High Elevation Forests of Hawai’i Island
**Apwong, Maybeleen** – Abiotic and Biotic Drivers of mangrove sedimentation and carbon burial
**Springer, Whitney** – Loving Dolphins to Death
**Asiata, Tearina** – Climate change, mosquitoes, and American Samoa
All are welcome!
Fonte/Source: https://hilo.hawaii.edu/news/view/15088