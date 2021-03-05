TCBES M.S. COHORT 2020 LIGHTING TALKS, IGNITE FORMAT, 1 OF 2

(AGENPARL) – HILO (HAWAII), ven 05 marzo 2021 Seminar:
UH Hilo Tropical Conservation Biology and Environmental Science Master’s Cohort 2020 Lighting Talks, Ignore Format, afternoon 1 or 2
**Speaker**: [Presentation Title]
**Muraoka, Darrian** – Waiwai Ola: We are the Moʻo of our Waters
**Spengler, Alexander** – Coral Colony Collocation Between Sea and Sky
**Graves, John** – Herbivores might save our coral reefs
**O’Reilly, Naya** – Patterns of Humpback Whale Entanglement events around the Main Hawaiian Islands
**Kekiwi, Erika** – Advancing forest bird monitoring techniques
**Waiki, Shayla** – Monitoring Sewage Pollution in Keaukaha
**Justice, Robert** – Identifying the Relationship between Vocal Repertoire and Social Dominance in the ˊAlalā
**Nakoa, Crispin** – A multi-indicator approach to identify sewage hotspots along the Hilo, Hawaiʻi coastline
**Chambers, Trevor** – The Changing Use of Limu and what it could mean for people and exploited aquatic environments
**Goodale, Kelly** – Internship with Mālama Na Honu: Trends in Nesting and Basking Hawaiian Green Turtles on O‘ahu, Hawaiʻi
**Stewart, Kainalu** – Collaborative efforts to reevaluating the vulnerability of Lalo (French Frigate Shoals) in relation to sea-level rise and climate change
**Criscione, Rose** – Glyphosate: herbicide or fertilizer?
All are welcome!
Fonte/Source: https://hilo.hawaii.edu/news/view/15087