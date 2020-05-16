TAXES AND ADMINISTRATIVE BURDENS ARE BEING REDUCED ALSO DURING STATE OF DANGER

(AGENPARL) – BUDAPEST (HUNGARY), sab 16 maggio 2020 Not even the coronavirus is able to “override” the government’s fiscal policy pursued since 2010; also during the state of danger, taxes and administrative burdens are being reduced, the Minister of State for Taxation at the Ministry of Finance stated at the Friday online press conference of the Operational Group responsible for the containment of the coronavirus epidemic.

