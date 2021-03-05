venerdì, Marzo 5, 2021
TAX PREPARER PLEADS GUILTY TO CONSPIRING TO DEFRAUD THE IRS

(AGENPARL) – WASHINGTON (D.C.), ven 05 marzo 2021 A Maryland tax return preparer pleaded guilty today to conspiracy to defraud the United States and aiding in the preparation of a false tax return. According to court documents and statements made in court, Anita Fortune, 56, of Upper Marlboro, provided return preparation services under multiple business names, including Tax Terminatorz Inc. Fortune prepared and filed returns using co-conspirators’ electronic filing identification numbers and identifiers, which they provided in exchange for fees and office space. For the tax years 2011 to 2018, Fortune and her associates fraudulently reduced their clients’ tax liabilities and increased their refunds by adding fictitious or inflated itemized deductions and business losses to the clients’ returns. In total, Fortune caused a tax loss to the IRS of $189,748.

Fonte/Source: https://www.justice.gov/opa/pr/tax-preparer-pleads-guilty-conspiring-defraud-irs

