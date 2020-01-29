(AGENPARL) – Washington mer 29 gennaio 2020 Original release date: January 29, 2020

Tax Identity Theft Awareness Week is February 3-7. The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) Tax Identity Theft Awareness Week webpage will provide webinars and other resources from FTC and its partners throughout the week to help educate the public on how to protect against identity theft this tax season.

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) encourages taxpayers, businesses, and tax professionals to review the FTC announcement and the following resources for more information:

This product is provided subject to this Notification and this Privacy & Use policy.

Fonte/Source: https://www.us-cert.gov/ncas/current-activity/2020/01/29/tax-identity-theft-awareness-week