29 Gennaio 2020
Breaking News

FONDO DI SOLIDARIETà COMUNALE 2019, IL RICORSO DEL COMUNE DI PIETRACUPA

GREGORETTI, IL 12/2 AULA SENATO ESAMINERà RICHIESTA PROCESSO SALVINI

PROMOZIONE E SOSTEGNO LETTURA: CONCLUSA DISCUSSIONE IN SEDE REDIGENTE IN 7A COMMISSIONE

MONOPATTINI: MAGGIORANZA, AL LAVORO PER RISOLVERE CRITICITà

MEETING WITH MINISTER PRESIDENT OF BAVARIA MARKUS SOEDER

ESTERI: QUARTAPELLE (PD), CAPIRE RUOLO DI POTENZE STRANIERE SU ELETTORI

SECRETARY MICHAEL R. POMPEO REMARKS TO TRAVELING PRESS

FONDO DI SOLIDARIETà COMUNALE 2019, IL RICORSO DEL COMUNE DI SAN GIORGIO…

STATEMENT ON PROPOSAL BY THE PRESIDENT OF USA IN RELATION TO ISRAEL…

SECURITY OF 5G NETWORKS IMPROVE THROUGH COORDINATED EUROPEAN APPROACHES

Home » TAX IDENTITY THEFT AWARENESS WEEK
Agenparl English Cronaca Sicurezza Social Network

TAX IDENTITY THEFT AWARENESS WEEK

by Redazione0

(AGENPARL) – Washington mer 29 gennaio 2020 Original release date: January 29, 2020

Tax Identity Theft Awareness Week is February 3-7. The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) Tax Identity Theft Awareness Week webpage will provide webinars and other resources from FTC and its partners throughout the week to help educate the public on how to protect against identity theft this tax season.

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) encourages taxpayers, businesses, and tax professionals to review the FTC announcement and the following resources for more information:

This product is provided subject to this Notification and this Privacy & Use policy.

Fonte/Source: https://www.us-cert.gov/ncas/current-activity/2020/01/29/tax-identity-theft-awareness-week

Related posts

TAX IDENTITY THEFT AWARENESS WEEK

Redazione

BEITRäGE ZUR ENTOMOLOGIE (X)

Redazione

AAA CERCASI CIMICI ASIATICHE PER ALLEVAMENTO

Redazione

LOOMING POTENTIAL SATELLITE SMASHUP COULD SPAWN DANGEROUS DEBRIS SWARM

Redazione

ISMAIL CENTER LAUNCHING NEW PROGRAM TO IMPROVE COMMUNITY’S HEALTH

Redazione

EAGLES THEATRE CELEBRATES GRAND RE-OPENING DOWNTOWN WABASH

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More