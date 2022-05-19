(AGENPARL) – gio 19 maggio 2022 You are subscribed to Collected Releases for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

05/19/2022 12:19 PM EDT

Ned Price, Department Spokesperson

Hizballah continues to exploit the private sector and commercial activity to fund its illicit and destabilizing activities. The United States is committed to protecting the international financial system from Hizballah’s abuses and to supporting legitimate businesses in Lebanon, Iraq, and the broader Middle East. Today, the United States is designating a key Hizballah businessman and financial facilitator, as well as several of his companies and associates in Lebanon and Iraq.

The U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control has designated Ahmad Jalal Reda Abdallah and his network of associates and companies under Executive Order (E.O.) 13224, as amended, which targets terrorists, leaders of terrorist groups and other officials, and those providing support to acts of terrorism or to persons blocked under E.O. 13224. The United States designated Hizballah as a Foreign Terrorist Organization in 1997 and as a Specially Designated Global Terrorist in 2001.

Hizballah structures companies to disguise its ownership and make the companies appear legitimate. Through actions like those carried out today, we continue to counter Hizballah’s exploitation of businesses to fund its terrorist activities and its efforts to destabilize Lebanon and the wider region.

