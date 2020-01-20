(AGENPARL) – London (United Kingdom), lun 20 gennaio 2020

Hasan Al Faruque, Eun-Sook Choi, Hyo-Ryong Lee, Jung-Hee Kim, Sukho Park, Eunjoo Kim

Whole-body hyperthermia after intravenous injection of EpCAM antibody immobilized on magnetic nanoparticles (MNPs) decreased leukemia cells in AKR mice. Simulation analysis showed effective heat transfer from MNPs to leukemia cells.

