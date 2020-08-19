TARGETED CLASSIFICATION OF METAL–ORGANIC FRAMEWORKS IN THE CAMBRIDGE STRUCTURAL DATABASE (CSD)

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mer 19 agosto 2020
Chem. Sci., 2020, 11,8373-8387
DOI: 10.1039/D0SC01297A, Edge Article
Open Access
  This article is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 Unported Licence.
Peyman Z. Moghadam, Aurelia Li, Xiao-Wei Liu, Rocio Bueno-Perez, Shu-Dong Wang, Seth B. Wiggin, Peter A. Wood, David Fairen-Jimenez
Large-scale targeted exploration of metal–organic frameworks (MOFs) with characteristics such as specific surface chemistry or metal-cluster family has not been investigated so far.
