The Tao Arts Wan Chai – Community Arts Scheme (the Scheme) will present its final performances of “The Winter Melon Tale” on February 15 and 16 at the Sai Wan Ho Civic Centre Theatre. The performances will feature Cantonese opera and shadow puppetry by young participants to showcase their achievements in the Scheme’s workshops.



The young performers are the participants of the Workshop on Cantonese Opera for Youngsters and the Workshops on Shadow Puppet-making and Puppetry for Youth. The performance will also include young Cantonese opera performers Kwan Hoi-shan and Wang Kit-ching, the Tai Hang Fire Dragon Cadet Corp and the Hong Kong Puppet and Shadow Art Center. Together, they will present an entertaining performance showcasing different folk and traditional performing arts.

The Leisure and Cultural Services Department (LCSD) started the Tao Arts – Community Arts Scheme in 2019. Through enhanced collaboration between the LCSD, the District Councils, district non-government organisations and local professional arts groups, the Scheme aims to encourage more community participation and engagement in arts activities to help youth develop their own sustainable arts projects in different districts.

Tao Arts Wan Chai is jointly presented by the Wan Chai District Council and the LCSD, and is supported by the Causeway Bay Kaifong Welfare Advancement Association. Apart from the workshops, various activities are also organised such as performance showcases, post-performance experience sessions, joint rehearsals and more to provide further training and performance opportunities for the workshop participants.

“The Winter Melon Tale” will be staged at 3pm on February 15 and 16 at the Sai Wan Ho Civic Centre Theatre. Tickets priced at $50 are now available at URBTIX (www.urbtix.hk). For credit card telephone bookings, please call 2111 5999.

For programme enquiries and concessionary schemes, please call 2591 1340 or visit www.lcsd.gov.hk/en/cpo/taoarts/wc.html.



