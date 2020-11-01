(AGENPARL) – WASHINGTON (DC), dom 01 novembre 2020

The Government of Tanzania uses a conservative, precautionary approach to manage genetically engineered (GE) products in the country. Due to the strict liability clause in the Biosafety Regulations of 2009, there are no GE products imported or commercialized in Tanzania. The regulation creates a de facto ban on GE products and otherwise suffers from many shortcomings, such as the lack of a sound scientific foundation, an inherent potential to distort regulatory priorities, and the relative ease with which it might be used to justify protectionist measures. Meanwhile, Tanzania has applied biotechnology in medicine, public health, industry, and other areas.

Tanzania: Biotechnology and Other New Production Technologies Annual

