TAMIU SOLE DIRECTOR DR. HUDSON NAMED NATIONAL AWARD RECIPIENT

Texas A&M International University’s (TAMIU) Dr. Nicholas Hudson has been named the recipient of the 2021 Doris Michiko Ching Award for Excellence as a Student Affairs Professional.

The award, given by the National Association of Student Personnel Administrators (NASPA), recognizes higher education professionals for their work in student affairs.

Since 2018, Dr. Hudson has served as director of the Office of Student Orientation, Leadership and Engagement. Throughout his tenure at the University, Hudson has re-established new and transfer student orientation, student leadership programs, spirit traditions, campus activities and sorority and fraternity life.

Hudson expressed his thanks for receiving the Award, noting the recognition as both a professional and personal accomplishment.

“Words are difficult to describe my feelings of receiving the 2020-2021 NASPA Doris Michiko Ching Award for Excellence as a Student Affairs Professional: thankful, honored, pride, a sense of collective achievement and accomplishment. I have had the unique fortune of working with and for countless legends in the field, learning from them how to be the best student affairs professional I can be,” said Hudson.

He continued, “I am forever appreciative of their collective wisdom, guidance and support. I wouldn’t be where I am today without their, my family, as well as the thousands of students I have had the pleasure of interacting with, continued support. Every day is an opportunity to make a difference in the lives of our students for the better, something that I strive to do day in and day out.”

Previously, Hudson has served in the student affairs initiatives at Washington State University, George Washington University and the University of Oregon. He was also director of a mentoring and tutoring program for Latino youth in northern Virginia.

Hudson received both his Doctorate of Education in Higher Education Administration, as well as his Master’s degree in Professional Studies in Legislative Affairs at George Washington University. He earned a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from the University of Oregon.

The son of an undocumented Mexican immigrant and U.S. citizen, Hudson recalled his personal history to help shape his research and advocacy. His research efforts focused on undocumented Latino student activists, Latino student success, storytelling and asset-based advising techniques, funds of knowledge, popular culture, collegiate social movements and multicultural Greek communities.

He is the author of several published works in AFA Essentials, including the 2018 & 2019 AFA Essentials Award-winning articles entitled “Undocumented and Greek” and “Community Culture Wealth & Funds of Knowledge at the Center of Advisement.”

Hudson has taught social justice undergraduate courses and led study abroad trips on social movements in Argentina. He currently serves as the co-chair of the TAMIU All-In Democracy Task Force, focused on increasing TAMIU voter participation rates. He is a member of the TAMIU Inclusion, Diversity and Equity Committee.

Hudson’s record of service with the NASPA and other professional associations includes serving as a regional representative and working on several planning committees, as well as chairing several subcommittees.

He is a member of the 2019-2022 NASPA SERVE Academy Cohort and serves as the NASPA Region III Awards and Nominations Co-Chair. He is an active volunteer with several outside organizations, including the Association of Fraternal Leadership and Values, the Association of Fraternity and Sorority Advisors and Delta Sigma Phi. In 2017, he was awarded the AFLV West Fraternity/Sorority Advisor of the Year Award.

Hudson and the other Annual Award recipients will be honored in March during the 2021 NASPA Virtual Conference.

The award was named for a former Vice President for Student Affairs at the University of Hawaii and the first woman of color and first Asian Pacific Islander to be elected Chair of the NASPA Board of Directors and Chair of the NASPA Foundation Board.

NASPA is the leading association for the advancement, health, and sustainability of the student affairs profession. It is made up of 15,000 members from all 50 states, 25 countries, and 8 U.S. territories.

