(AGENPARL) – LAREDO (TEXAS), sab 02 maggio 2020

TAMIU Sets Sights on A Face-to-Face Fall

Posted: 4/30/20

TAMIU Sets Sights on A Face-to-Face Fall



Texas A&M International University (TAMIU) has its sights set on seeing students face-to-face this Fall on campus. Along with the 11 other campuses of The Texas A&M University System, TAMIU plans to resume on-campus classes this coming Fall 2020.

TAMIU President Dr. Pablo Arenaz said the University is proceeding cautiously with its first priority the safety of all members of the campus community: students, faculty and staff.

“This past semester has taught us a lot about challenge and innovation. We are developing plans that will bring us back home to TAMIU, but with the full realization that things will be different when we do so,” Dr. Arenaz explained.

“As our A&M Chancellor John Sharp has encouraged, we will be looking at ongoing issues of social distancing, density and the management of our campus areas and events on campus, for example. We will also be looking at the need for hybrid classes that can blend both online and face-to-face instruction, if needed by students,” he added.

Arenaz said that while the University’s goal is a face-to-face Fall, public health changes and challenges may impact that possibility.

“Our guiding focus throughout our decision-making process will be one of absolute focus on the safety of our campus community. We will move forward only if that can be assured, managed and maintained,” he concluded.

Registration for Maymester, Summer and Fall 2020 courses is now underway. Maymester and Summer courses will be offered online. An online catalog containing a list of nearly 100 undergraduate, graduate and doctoral degree programs is at http://catalog.tamiu.edu

As part of its response to the COVID-19 pandemic, TAMIU’s campus is closed only to the general public. Entry to campus continues for students, faculty, staff and those having legitimate reasons to be on campus. Online and virtual services at the University continue, practicing all CDC Guidelines on gathering, masking and social distancing and with most staff working remotely. Office hours are subject to change and it is recommended that phone or email contact be made first to determine the office’s schedule of operation. An online directory is here.

The University’s dedicated COVID-19 website is updated daily and includes information on office schedules and services, an expansive FAQ, quick links, student resources, official information links and much more.

For more information, please contact the Office of Public Relations, Marketing and Information Services at <a

RELATED LINKS:

En Español

Fonte/Source: http://www.tamiu.edu/newsinfo/2020/04/tamiufall43020.shtml