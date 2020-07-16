(AGENPARL) – LAREDO (TEXAS), gio 16 luglio 2020

TAMIU Continuing Education Presents Virtual Course on ‘Capitalism’ Aug. 11 – Oct. 27

Posted: 7/16/20

Terms such as ‘capitalism’ and ‘socialism’ are often used loosely by some without truly possessing a solid knowledge of their meanings or complexity.

A Texas A&M International University (TAMIU) Continuing Education course, however, aims to introduce an expanded knowledge of these words and their historical context through a special course titled, “Capitalism: History, Philosophy and Economics.”

Led by Dr. Shawn Miller, the course will be presented virtually from Tuesday, Aug. 11 – Tuesday, Oct. 27. Course registration is $250 and is available at: https://secure.touchnet.com/C20208_ustores/web/product_detail.jsp?PRODUCTID=1813

Dr. Miller holds a Ph.D. in International Business Administration with a concentration in Finance and an MBA from TAMIU. He has served as a tutor and instructor at TAMIU since 2008.

Susan Foster, TAMIU Continuing Education director, said that Continuing Education courses are open to all in the community.

“We encourage all to take this fascinating course on capitalism, which will also equip them with additional knowledge on how governmental policies are made and how they affect voters,” Foster said, “The course is open to anyone in the community who is interested in the topic and participants do not need to be registered TAMIU students.”

Through assigned readings and discussions, the course will introduce participants to perspectives of philosophers, economists and thinkers such as Aristotle, Adam Smith, Mary Hirschfeld, John Locke, Jean Jacques Rousseau, and Charles-Louis de Secondat, Baron de La Brède et de Montesquieu.

In his course description, Dr. Miller states, “Capitalism is an economic system, so, understanding economics is necessary, but economics alone is not adequate. This course is interdisciplinary, including not only economics but also history and philosophy. This is not a training in a narrow specialty, but rather, it is a broad education to expand your mind…”

A full list of available TAMIU Continuing Education online courses and registration information is here:

https://www.tamiu.edu/ce/careertracktrainingprograms.shtml

As part of its response to the COVID-19 pandemic, TAMIU’s campus is closed only to the general public. Entry to campus continues for students, faculty, staff and those having legitimate reasons to be on campus. Online and virtual services at the University continue, practicing all CDC Guidelines on gathering, masking and social distancing and with most staff working remotely.

Office hours are subject to change and it is recommended that phone or email contact be made first to determine the office’s schedule of operation. An online directory is here. Additional information on the University’s ongoing response to the COVID-19 Pandemic is available on its online COVID-19 Response Center, located at https://www.tamiu.edu/coronavirus/index.shtml

