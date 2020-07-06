lunedì, Luglio 6, 2020
TAMING NO OXIDATION EFFICIENCY BY γ-MNO2 MORPHOLOGY REGULATION

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), lun 06 luglio 2020

Nitric oxide (NO) emitted from fossil fuel combustion has drawn a global concern and the oxidation of NO contributes greatly to the DeNOx process. Herein, single-crystal γ-MnO2 catalysts with well-deﬁned hollow sphere-, sea-urchin-, and flower-like morphologies (respectively; γ-MnO2-HS, γ-MnO2-SU, and γ-MnO2-F) were rational designed and synthesized via an environmental friendly template-free hydrothermal strategy. The physicochemical properties of prepared materials were characterized by XRD, FE-SEM, TEM, BET, XPS, H2-TPR, O2/NO-TPD and in-situ DRIFTS, and their catalytic activities were evaluated in NO oxidation. The results illustrate that the γ-MnO2-HS sample possesses the highest activity with 91.1% of NO oxidized at 275 °C, obviously higher than that of γ-MnO2-SU and γ-MnO2-F catalysts. It is found that the presence of abundant surface-adsorbed oxygen and largest quantity of Mn3+ over γ-MnO2-HS material can respectively accelerate the processes of NO adsorption and O2 activation, which greatly promote the NO oxidation process. The present work provides a signiﬁcant insight into the NO oxidation over γ-MnO2 catalysts.

Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/cy/~3/_6Y-qHWbKVI/D0CY00573H

