venerdì, Aprile 24, 2020
EU LEADERS WORKING TO ADVANCE COVID-19 CRISIS RECOVERY PLAN

CURA ITALIA: SQUERI (FI), SU AFFITTI PRODUTTIVI VA CONDIVISO IMPATTO CRISI

STATE SECRETARY MARTIN KLUS AT VIDEOCONFERENCE OF MINISTERS OF EUROPEAN AFFAIRS ON…

25 APRILE: SOVERINI (PD), “QUEST’ANNO LA FESTA DELLA LIBERAZIONE HA UN SIGNIFICATO…

25 APRILE: SOVERINI (PD), “QUEST’ANNO LA FESTA DELLA LIBERAZIONE HA UN SIGNIFICATO…

CASASOLI (COMMERCIALISTA): NESSUNO HA IMPOSTO ALLE BANCHE DI EROGARE I 25MILA EURO

CORONAVIRUS, OK AD AGGIORNAMENTO DEL PROTOCOLLO TRA GOVERNO E PARTI SOCIALI SU…

LEGGE DELEGAZIONE EUROPEA 2019: SEGUITO ESAME CONGIUNTO E AUDIZIONI INFORMALI IN 14A…

خادم الحرمين الشريفين يوجه كلمة للمواطنين وعموم المسلمين بمناسبة حلول شهر رمضان…

CORONAVIRUS: SISTO, FI MAI STAMPELLA ESECUTIVO

Agenparl

TALKING WITH PATIENTS ABOUT ADVANCE DIRECTIVES DURING THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – BETHESDA (MARYLAND), ven 24 aprile 2020 Source: Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response [U.S. Department of Health and Human Services] (HHS ASPR). Published: 4/6/2020.
Given all the ways that COVID-19 is affecting how medical care is provided, it is important to talk to everyone—in or out of hospital settings—about advance directives. This two-page document from TRACIE (Technical Resources, Assistance Center, and Information Exchange) provides information about advance directives and conversations about them.
(PDF)

Fonte/Source: https://disasterinfo.nlm.nih.gov/search/id:21918

