TALKING WITH PATIENTS ABOUT ADVANCE DIRECTIVES DURING THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC

Source: Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response [U.S. Department of Health and Human Services] (HHS ASPR). Published: 4/6/2020.

Given all the ways that COVID-19 is affecting how medical care is provided, it is important to talk to everyone—in or out of hospital settings—about advance directives. This two-page document from TRACIE (Technical Resources, Assistance Center, and Information Exchange) provides information about advance directives and conversations about them.

