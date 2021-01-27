mercoledì, Gennaio 27, 2021
TAKING YOUR BUSINESS ONLINE

(AGENPARL) – ORILLIA (ONTARIO), mer 27 gennaio 2021

Taking Your Business Online

January 27th, 2021, 12-1pm (online)

RBC and Ingenuity are excited to present a virtual presentation to help you succeed in taking your business online.  If you’re a business owner or you’re thinking of starting your own business and have realized the importance of being online this is for you. Maybe you’re struggling with where to even start or how to sell online? This event is going to offer some general ways for you to get started in taking your business online.  

Zoom link:

Meeting ID: 989 2815 8724

Fonte/Source: https://www.lakeheadu.ca/centre/ingenuity/events/archive/2020/node/62392

