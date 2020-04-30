TAKING LANTHANIDES OUT OF ISOLATION: TUNING THE OPTICAL PROPERTIES OF METAL–ORGANIC FRAMEWORKS

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), gio 30 aprile 2020
Chem. Sci., 2020, 11,4164-4170
DOI: 10.1039/D0SC00740D, Edge Article
Open Access
  This article is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial 3.0 Unported Licence.
Samantha L. Anderson, Davide Tiana, Christopher P. Ireland, Gloria Capano, Maria Fumanal, Andrzej Gładysiak, Stavroula Kampouri, Aiman Rahmanudin, Néstor Guijarro, Kevin Sivula, Kyriakos C. Stylianou, Berend Smit
Computational and experimental study into two families of lanthanide-based metal organic frameworks with the same ligand, tuned to have different structural and optical properties.
