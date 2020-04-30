TAKING LANTHANIDES OUT OF ISOLATION: TUNING THE OPTICAL PROPERTIES OF METAL–ORGANIC FRAMEWORKS

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), gio 30 aprile 2020

Chem. Sci., 2020, 11,4164-4170

DOI: 10.1039/D0SC00740D, Edge Article

Open Access Open Access

Samantha L. Anderson, Davide Tiana, Christopher P. Ireland, Gloria Capano, Maria Fumanal, Andrzej Gładysiak, Stavroula Kampouri, Aiman Rahmanudin, Néstor Guijarro, Kevin Sivula, Kyriakos C. Stylianou, Berend Smit

Computational and experimental study into two families of lanthanide-based metal organic frameworks with the same ligand, tuned to have different structural and optical properties.

The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry





Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/SC/~3/kaVvzUoWP9U/D0SC00740D