TAKING ADVANTAGE OF THE AROMATISATION OF 7-DIETHYLAMINO-4-METHYL-3,4-DIHYDROCOUMARIN IN THE FLUORESCENCE SENSING OF SUPEROXIDE ANION

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), lun 27 luglio 2020

Chem. Commun., 2020, Advance Article
DOI: 10.1039/D0CC02282A, Communication
Yuchen Wang, Jianyi Han, Yanzhao Xu, Yongxin Gao, Hui Wen, Huaqing Cui
DMSO is an optimal solution for in vitro O2˙ detection.
To cite this article before page numbers are assigned, use the DOI form of citation above.
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry


Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/CC/~3/6UcCCxYN2Jo/D0CC02282A

