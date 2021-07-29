(AGENPARL) – gio 29 luglio 2021 [Ontario Logo]

Taking Action for Ontario’s Tender Fruit Growers

Investment in new display bins promote local produce

July 29, 2021

KITCHENER — The Government of Ontario is investing $867,484 to support Ontario Tender Fruit Growers in purchasing branded display bins to make it easier for consumers to identify delicious, locally grown tender fruit at their local grocery stores.

This three-year funding extension adds to Ontario’s previous commitment to produce and print 7,000 newly designed display bins to promote locally grown tender fruit across the province. The investment will increase in-store product visibility and shelf space during peak season to create demand and ensure economic opportunities for Ontario growers.

“Ontario’s tender fruit growers represent a very important part of our agriculture sector. In any year, they work hard to grow top-quality fruits; in a challenging time like now, it is especially important that we support their efforts to get the most out of each season,” said Lisa Thompson, Minister of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs. “By choosing to buy local food, Ontarians are helping our farmers to continue providing the good, healthy food that nourishes our families and keeps Ontario’s agri-food supply chain strong.”

“Today’s announcement is exciting news for fruit growers in Waterloo Region and across the province. Our government’s investment in the Ontario Tender Fruit Growers ensures Ontarians can easily identify and purchase a wide variety of locally grown fruit. This initiative not only benefits farmers, it also supports job growth and the economy,” said Amy Fee, MPP for Kitchener South—Hespeler.

In partnership with Ontario Tender Fruit Growers, this cost-share project will help Ontario’s growers remain competitive by promoting fresh Ontario tender fruit while increasing food literacy.

“The Ontario Fruit and Vegetable Growers’ Association appreciates the Ontario Government’s ongoing commitment to supporting the production and promotion of Ontario fruits and vegetables,” said Bill George, Chair of the OFVGA. “This funding is an example of the partnership between industry and the Ontario government that has enabled fruit and vegetable farmers to produce food for Ontarians throughout the pandemic and acknowledges the importance of domestic food production.”

“These display bins are crucial to our marketing success,” said Phil Tregunno, Chair, Ontario Tender Fruit Growers. “We greatly appreciate this funding and our partnership with Foodland Ontario in promoting local fruit to consumers.”

Every year, Ontarians have the opportunity to enjoy the delicious variety of locally grown tender fruit, such as apricots, peaches, nectarines, plums and pears that are grown province-wide. Buying fresh local food at the grocery store supports our farmers, our economy and our environment.

Supporting Ontario’s tender fruit growers is part of Ontario’s plan to support job growth in the province and drive economic growth.

Quick Facts

– In 2020, the farm-gate value for fresh market and processing sales of Ontario tender fruit totalled more than $55 million.

– Since 2018, the government of Ontario has invested over $1.1 million to support Ontario Tender Fruit Growers’ efforts to promote the wide variety of locally-grown tender fruit in grocery stores.

– The Ontario agri-food sector supports more than 860,000 jobs in Ontario and contributes more than $47.3 billion each year to the province’s economy.

