(AGENPARL) – BETHESDA (MARYLAND), mar 07 luglio 2020 Source: Social Science in Humanitarian Action Platform (SSHAP). Published: 4/2020.

This four-page brief highlights key considerations for taking a psychosocial approach to working in the context of an epidemic. It gives guidance on how responders can protect and promote psychosocial well-being and “do no harm” in their actions.

(PDF)

Fonte/Source: https://disasterinfo.nlm.nih.gov/search/id:22900