(AGENPARL) – WORCESTER (MASSACHUSETTS), ven 29 maggio 2020 (Vienna University of Technology) Advances in neuroscience research and microscopy: a new technique makes it possible to clear a wide variety of different animals, making them transparent and allowing researchers to look deep into their organs and nervous systems.

