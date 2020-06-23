(AGENPARL) – BETHESDA (MARYLAND), mar 23 giugno 2020 This issue brief analyzes the systemic obstacles that keep nearly 3 million eligible older adults and people with disabilities from accessing programs designed to help pay for their health care and medicine and offers policy solutions to ensure that all eligible low-income individuals receive this critical assistance.

Fonte/Source: https://www.ncoa.org/resources/take-up-rates-in-medicare-savings-programs-and-the-part-d-low-income-subsidy-among-community-dwelling-medicare-beneficiaries-age-65-and-older/