TAKE PRECAUTIONS DURING HEATWAVE TODAY THROUGH THURSDAY

(AGENPARL) – CUPERTINO, lun 25 maggio 2020

The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a heat advisory for the San Francisco Bay Area beginning today at 11 a.m. through Thursday, May 28, at 7 p.m. Temperatures are expected to reach the mid to high 90s in Santa Clara County with overnight temperatures in the mid to low 60s.

Santa Clara County residents are encouraged to check in frequently with older adults and those with chronic conditions who are especially vulnerable to the heat, including family, friends, and neighbors–using the phone, Facetime, or Zoom for social distancing, i.e. protection against spread of COVID-19. If you see someone on the street who may be having a reaction to the heat, please call 911. All residents are encouraged to take heat safety measures including the following:

Drink plenty of water and beverages containing electrolytes even if you do not feel thirsty. Avoid alcohol, caffeine, or lots of sugar because they will speed up fluid loss. Limit physical activity: Avoid physical activity during the hottest time of the day—10 a.m.-3 p.m. Never leave people or pets in a closed, parked car. Cool off by taking a bath or shower: Cool, plain water baths or moist towels work best. Wear cool clothing: Lightweight, light-colored, and loose-fitting clothing can help you keep cool. Cotton clothes are good because they let sweat evaporate. Do not bundle babies: Babies do not handle heat well because their sweat glands are not fully developed. Do not put them in blankets or heavy clothing. Cover your head: Wear a wide-brimmed, vented hat or use an umbrella when outdoors because your head absorbs heat easily. Wear sunglasses and sunscreen: Use sunscreen with SPF 15 or higher when outdoors. Rest often in shady areas: Find shady places to cool down when outdoors. Check on family, friends, or neighbors often, using phone calls, Facetime or Zoom for social distancing. People taking medications should take extra precautions to stay out of the heat as certain drugs such as stimulants can increase body core temperature, and with expected hot weather this week, may predispose individuals to hyperthermia.

