TAKE A STANCE. SPEAK OUT. AGAINST HATE AND DISCRIMINATION

Turski:

It is difficult for me to say, because I live in Poland. Here too, we suffer from a mood of antisemitism but our synagogues are not guarded. I cannot explain why that is the case in Germany. Whenever I meet Germans or German politicians, I always experience people with values and attitudes that I can accept. However, I also see that there is a transformation in progress. In the 1960s, there was a movement in favor of reconciliation in Germany, driven by a generation of young people who had been able to speak to their parents or grandparents about their experiences. One manifestation that remains unforgotten was Willy Brandt’s gesture of falling to his knees. Nowadays, there are no personalities like Willy Brandt in Germany who express this conviction in the way he did. Perhaps there will be a new movement that once again takes up this conviction. It may be that we need to find a new way of speaking to the young generation.

Grinfeld:

There is still antisemitism in Germany. It stretches from antisemitic hate speech all to the point of antisemitic violence. Over the past few years, we have seen a rise in violence. The attack on 52 people praying in the synagogue in Halle on Yom Kippur, the holiest day in the Jewish calendar, is only one of several tragic examples. Jewish life is often not seen as part of German society but always from the perspective of a spectator as a result i.a. of ignorance concerning Jewish culture, tradition and history. Many people only view Jewish life in the context of the Holocaust, the Middle East conflict and antisemitism. There is scarcely any understanding of true Jewish life and the associated living situation in Germany. “Global 100”, a survey conducted by the Anti-Defamation League throughout the world, was concerned with antisemitic stereotypes. In Germany, 31% of respondents agreed with the statement that they disliked Jews because of their behavior. This says a lot about our society and our behavior towards each other in Germany. For many people, Jewish life is too alien, too different, too unfamiliar. This is part of the problem. Another part is the opportunity to express this rejection online on a variety of platforms and to find groups of people sharing similar views. On the Internet, hatred and violence are boosted.

Turski:

Do mosques in Germany need similar protection to synagogues?

Grinfeld:

Personally, I only know a few mosques that get such protection at the moment. Whether they need such protection you´d have to ask persons within that community. However, the situation is different in the case of refugee accommodation with many Moslem inhabitants. The reason for this violence is the same; many people think that the refugees are not part of our society.