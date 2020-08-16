(AGENPARL) – WASHINGTON (DC), dom 16 agosto 2020

In 2019, U.S. peach, nectarine, and cherry exports to Taiwan increased as competitor market share declined. Taiwan’s peach and nectarine production is forecast to increase from 16,171 metric tons (MT) in 2019 to 19,000 MT in 2020 due to improved bearing. Taiwan’s robust handling of COVID-19 has led to a modest recovery in domestic consumption, which has allowed consumption to remain strong and imports to remain stable. In 2020, total Taiwan peach and nectarine imports are forecast to increase nominally to 15,000 MT and imports of cherries are forecast up at 12,000 MT.

Taiwan: Stone Fruit Annual

Fonte/Source: https://www.fas.usda.gov/data/taiwan-stone-fruit-annual-4