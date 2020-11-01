domenica, Novembre 1, 2020
TAIWAN: FRESH DECIDUOUS FRUIT ANNUAL

(AGENPARL) – WASHINGTON (DC), dom 01 novembre 2020

In MY 2019/2020, the United States was the leading supplier of apple exports to Taiwan, valued at $78 million and accounting for 31 percent market share. U.S. apple imports increased by 45 percent to 61,173 MT in MY2019/20 compared to the previous year, aided by positive quarantine changes in late 2019 and absence of delayed shipments during the COVID pandemic. In MY 2020/2021, total apple imports are forecast to increase slightly to 159,000 MT, while U.S. apple imports are projected stable at 62,000 MT.

Taiwan: Fresh Deciduous Fruit Annual

Fonte/Source: https://www.fas.usda.gov/data/taiwan-fresh-deciduous-fruit-annual-5

