On 30 January, the Government appointed Taito Vainio as Director of the Emergency Response Centre Agency. Vainio holds a Master’s degree in Social Sciences and a Master’s degree in Technology. He will take up his post on 1 March and his term of office will last for five years. The post is based in Pori.

Vainio has worked as Director of Strategic Steering of the Department for Rescue Services at the Ministry of the Interior since 2018. In his duties, he has been responsible for the strategic development of the emergency response centre operations and for preparing the guidance of the Emergency Response Centre Agency. Before that, Vainio worked in the Department for Rescue Services of the Ministry of the Interior in a number of different positions since 1998. Vainio has strong experience in international cooperation within the European Union and in international organisations in matters falling within the remit of the rescue services. He has also chaired the European Forum for Disaster Risk Reduction (EFDRR).

The Director of the Emergency Response Centre Agency oversees the management of this national, multidisciplinary government agency. The Director is responsible for ensuring that the Agency’s operations are effective and that its objectives are fulfilled.

