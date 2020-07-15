mercoledì, Luglio 15, 2020
Breaking News

EMPOWERING YOUTHS FUELS A BRIGHTER COMMON FUTURE

THE UNITED STATES IMPOSES SANCTIONS ON RUSSIAN FINANCIER’S GLOBAL SANCTIONS EVASION NETWORK

THE UNITED STATES IMPOSES SANCTIONS ON RUSSIAN FINANCIER’S GLOBAL SANCTIONS EVASION NETWORK

THE UNITED STATES IMPOSES SANCTIONS ON RUSSIAN FINANCIER’S GLOBAL SANCTIONS EVASION NETWORK

DECRETO <EM>RILANCIO</EM>: AVVIATO ESAME E POSTA QUESTIONE DI FIDUCIA IN ASSEMBLEA

UE: SISTO (FI), DIVISIONE MAGGIORANZA PLASTICA E IMBARAZZANTE

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – DOCUMENTO IV N. 7 – XVIII LEGISLATURA –…

MINACCE A SCHIFANI: MANDELLI (FI), VIOLENZA è NEGAZIONE DEMOCRAZIA

DECRETO <EM>RILANCIO</EM>: QUESTIONE DI FIDUCIA IN ASSEMBLEA

UPDATED PUBLIC GUIDANCE FOR SECTION 232 OF THE COUNTERING AMERICA’S ADVERSARIES THROUGH…

Agenparl

TAILORING POLYMER DISPERSITY BY MIXING CHAIN TRANSFER AGENTS IN PET-RAFT POLYMERIZATION

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mer 15 luglio 2020

Here we report a simple and versatile batch methodology to tailor polymer dispersity utilizing PET-RAFT polymerization. By mixing two chain transfer agents (CTAs) possessing different transfer constant (a higher and a lower transfer constant CTA) in different ratios, control over the dispersity (Ɖ = 1.08-1.82) can be achieved for a range of monomer classes including methacrylates, acrylates and acrylamides while maintaining monomodal molecular weight distributions. High end-group fidelity of both low and high dispersity macroCTAs were confirmed by the synthesis of block copolymers. In contrast to previously developed photo-mediated methodologies, we show that PET-RAFT exhibits perfect temporal control for all targeted dispersities regardless of the percentage of the lower transfer constant CTA employed. Other benefits of the approach include the use of visible light irradiation, ppm concentrations of a photo-redox catalyst and the possibility to manipulate Ɖ in the absence of external deoxygenation methodologies, which significantly simplifies the process.

You have access to this article



Please wait while we load your content…


Something went wrong. Try again?

Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/PY/~3/pEOjgi3KxRY/D0PY00823K

Post collegati

FILE NUMBER: 0518-EX-CN-2020, CALLSIGN: WL2XCB

Redazione

TAILORING POLYMER DISPERSITY BY MIXING CHAIN TRANSFER AGENTS IN PET-RAFT POLYMERIZATION

Redazione

MOLECULAR ‘TAILS’ ARE SECRET INGREDIENT FOR GENE ACTIVATION IN HUMANS, YEAST, AND OTHER ORGANISMS

Redazione

RESEARCHERS FIND THREE DISTINCT IMMUNE RESPONSES FOR SICKER COVID-19 PATIENTS

Redazione

FILE NUMBER: 0508-EX-CN-2020, CALLSIGN: WL2XBY

Redazione

EMPOWERING YOUTHS FUELS A BRIGHTER COMMON FUTURE

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More