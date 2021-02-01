TAILORING COPPER(II) COMPLEXES WITH PYRIDINE-4,5-DICARBOXYLATE ESTERS FOR ANTI-CANDIDA ACTIVITY

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), lun 01 febbraio 2021

Dalton Trans., 2021, Advance Article

DOI: 10.1039/D0DT04061D, Paper

Tina P. Andrejević, Ivana Aleksic, Marta Počkaj, Jakob Kljun, Dusan Milivojevic, Nevena Lj. Stevanović, Jasmina Nikodinovic-Runic, Iztok Turel, Miloš I. Djuran, Biljana Đ. Glišić

Antifungal copper( II ) complexes with pyridine-4,5-dicarboxylate esters show the ability to inhibit the filamentation and biofilm formation of Candida albicans, and efficiently prevent the adhesion of this fungus.

To cite this article before page numbers are assigned, use the DOI form of citation above.

The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry





Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/DT/~3/eAAEp4V9Xyg/D0DT04061D