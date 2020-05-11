lunedì, Maggio 11, 2020
Breaking News

SECRETARY MICHAEL R. POMPEO’S VIDEOCONFERENCE WITH PARTNERS ON COVID-19

SECRETARY MICHAEL R. POMPEO’S VIDEOCONFERENCE WITH PARTNERS ON COVID-19

LA FESTA DI SAN TIMOTEO, DISCEPOLO DI PAOLO

SECRETARY MICHAEL R. POMPEO’S CALL WITH SWISS FOREIGN MINISTER CASSIS

SECRETARY MICHAEL R. POMPEO’S CALL WITH SWISS FOREIGN MINISTER CASSIS

NEW YORK FED RELEASES UPDATED FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS ON THE MUNICIPAL LIQUIDITY…

OIL AND GAS: OPRED COMMUNICATIONS

5G: LA BATTAGLIA TRA USA E CINA PER IL CESIO

PRESS RELEASE: RESIDENTIARY CANONRY OF THE CATHEDRAL CHURCH OF CHRIST, OXFORD: 11…

CALCIO, SPERANZA-SPADAFORA: LINEA DELLA PRUDENZA, RIPRESA ALLENAMENTI IN SICUREZZA DAL 18 MAGGIO

Agenparl

TAILORABLE HIERARCHICAL STRUCTURES OF BIOMIMETIC HYDROXYAPATITE MICRO/NANO PARTICLES PROMOTING ENDOCYTOSIS AND OSTEOGENIC DIFFERENTIATION OF STEM CELLS

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), lun 11 maggio 2020

Hydroxyapatite (HA) micro/nano particles have great promise for artificial bone and dental substitutes, or drug carrier systems. However, the precise regulation of hydroxyapatite micro/nano particles with controllable physicochemical properties（as hierarchical structure, particle size, potential and crystallinity） is still a challenge. And the further effects of different hierarchical structures on biological responses have been rarely reported. Herein, hydroxyapatite particles with precisely tailored micro/nano hierarchical structure have been developed with an elaborate biomimetic synthesis technology. Three representative microspheres, namely, micro/nano needle-like HA microspheres, micro/nano rod-like HA microspheres, and micro/nano flake-like HA microspheres, were featured to evaluate their biological responses with stem cells. The pore structure facilitated the adsorption of serum adhesive proteins, which together with the unique hierarchical architecture of micro/nano flake-like HA microspheres remarkably promoted the endocytosis efficiency in a concentration-dependent manner. The qRT – PCR together with RNA-seq and Western blot tests showed that micro/nano flake-like HA microspheres more significantly up-regulated the genes expression and proteins production related to osteogenic differentiation among three microspheres through the activated ERK/MAPK signaling. RNA-seq further revealed a complex mechanism of cell interface events, suggesting that hierarchical architecture of HA microspheres were of crucial importance for the regulation of actin cytoskeleton involved in the modulation of cell adhesion which positively stimulated osteogenic differentiation of stem cells. Moreover, the endocytosis of microspheres into lysosomes brought about an increase in intracellular Ca2+ levels, which activated a possible intracellular Ca2+ – mediated signaling cascades (Ras / cAMP / Rap1 / MAPK signal pathways) related to osteogenic differentiation of stem cells. Our findings shed light on the effects of the different hierarchical structure of HA microspheres on stem cell differentiation and contribute to the optimal design of implant materials.

You have access to this article



Please wait while we load your content…


Something went wrong. Try again?

Fonte/Source: http://pubs.rsc.org/en/Content/ArticleLanding/2020/BM/D0BM00443J

Post collegati

TRANSPARENCY DATA: CHARITY COMMISSION SPEND OVER £25,000 (2019 TO 2020)

Redazione

TEMPERATURE SENSING PERFORMANCE BASED ON UP-CONVERSION LUMINESCENCE IN HYDROTHERMALLY SYNTHESIZED YB3+, ER3+ CO-DOPED NASCF4 PHOSPHORS

Redazione

TAILORABLE HIERARCHICAL STRUCTURES OF BIOMIMETIC HYDROXYAPATITE MICRO/NANO PARTICLES PROMOTING ENDOCYTOSIS AND OSTEOGENIC DIFFERENTIATION OF STEM CELLS

Redazione

WOUND HEALING PROPERTIES OF MAGNESIUM MINERALIZED ANTIMICROBIAL NANOFIBRE DRESSINGS CONTAINING CHONDROITIN SULPHATE – A COMPARISON BETWEEN BLEND AND CORE-SHELL NANOFIBRES

Redazione

NEAR-INFRARED PHOTOTHERMAL CONVERSION OF STABLE RADICALS PHOTOINDUCED FROM A VIOLOGEN–BASED COORDINATION POLYMER

Redazione

IRAN CONFIRMS 19 SAILORS KILLED IN GULF OF OMAN FRIENDLY-FIRE INCIDENT

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More