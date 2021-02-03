TAIF: 70,000+ BENEFICIARIES SERVED BY «TETAMMAN» CLINICS TO DATE

(AGENPARL) – RIYADH (KINGDOM OF SAUDI ARABIA), mer 03 febbraio 2021
According to Taif Health Affairs, «Tetamman» Clinics since they were launched to date, have provided their services to 70,802 beneficiaries through 13 clinics at several health facilities.
It is worth mentioning that these clinics are devoted to serving everyone (whether a citizen, a resident or an illegal resident), who develops Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) symptoms, such as high temperature that may be accompanied by shortness of breath and coughing.
Fonte/Source: https://www.moh.gov.sa/en/Ministry/MediaCenter/News/Pages/News-2021-02-03-006.aspx