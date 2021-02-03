mercoledì, Febbraio 3, 2021
TAIF: 70,000+ BENEFICIARIES SERVED BY «TETAMMAN» CLINICS TO DATE

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – RIYADH (KINGDOM OF SAUDI ARABIA), mer 03 febbraio 2021

​According to Taif Health Affairs, «Tetamman» Clinics since they were launched to date, have provided their services to 70,802 beneficiaries through 13 clinics at several health facilities.​

It is worth mentioning that these clinics are devoted to serving everyone (whether a citizen, a resident or an illegal resident), who develops Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) symptoms, such as high temperature that may be accompanied by shortness of breath and coughing.

Fonte/Source: https://www.moh.gov.sa/en/Ministry/MediaCenter/News/Pages/News-2021-02-03-006.aspx

