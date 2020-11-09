lunedì, Novembre 9, 2020
SAUDI MINISTER OF STATE VISITS FINLAND

UK CELEBRATES SUCCESS AT THIRD CHINA INTERNATIONAL IMPORT EXPO

PUBLIC SCHEDULE – NOVEMBER 9, 2020

OPTIMISM BIAS IN GROWTH FORECASTS—THE ROLE OF PLANNED POLICY ADJUSTMENTS

EXTERNAL PRIVATE FINANCING AND DOMESTIC REVENUE MOBILIZATION: A DILEMMA?

USA, NECESSARI GLI OSSERVATORI PER LE VOTAZIONI IN PENNSYLVANIA. I PRECEDENTI

USA, LA PENNSYLVANIA GIURA DI SEPARARE E CONTARE CORRETTAMENTE LE VOTAZIONI IN…

USA, LA SINISTRA MINACCIA IL GOP: «ABBIAMO UNA LISTA » E NON…

CS SCUOLA, MINISTERO: PIENO SOSTEGNO ALLA COMUNITà SCOLASTICA PUGLIESE

USA, IMPEDITO AL COMITATO DI TRUMP DI VEDERE IL CONTEGGIO DEI VOTI…

TAIF: 46,000+ BENEFICIARIES OF «TAAKKAD» CENTERS TO DATE

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – RIYADH (KINGDOM OF SAUDI ARABIA), lun 09 novembre 2020

Make Sure «Taakkad» Centers in Taif, since their launch to date, have served 46,426 beneficiaries.

It is noteworthy that the centers are designated for those who do not show COVID-19 symptoms, or who develop mild symptoms after being in close contact with a confirmed case. The centers provide Molecular Diagnostic Test «Swab Test» Services, and require a prior appointment through «Sehaty» App.  The centers are currently available at vehicle paths and some healthcare centers, and will be launched in the next few days at all regions of the Kingdom. The lab tests show the duration of the virus and the categories in which it affects, help to early detect these cases, stop the infection, and prevent its outbreaks.

Fonte/Source: https://www.moh.gov.sa/en/Ministry/MediaCenter/News/Pages/News-2020-11-09-001.aspx

