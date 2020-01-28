28 Gennaio 2020
TAGUIG CITY’S KASALANG BAYAN SET ON FEBRUARY 15

(AGENPARL) – Manila (Philippines), mar 28 gennaio 2020

TAGUIG CITY, Jan. 28 (PIA)–The City Government of Taguig thru its  Civil Registry Office, is inviting 30 Taguigeño couples to a garden-themed Mass wedding. 

The special occasion will be held on February 15, Saturday, at the Employees Park (at the back of the Taguig City Hall).

Interested participants may visit the Civil Registry Office located on the ground floor of the Taguig City Hall, from Monday to Friday, from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and bring the following requirements:

For couples who have been together for more than five years, please bring your notarized Joint Affidavit of Cohabitation, Certificate of No Marriage (Cenomar), and birth certificate of the couple and their children.

Meanwhile, for couples who have been together for less than five years, please process your marriage license at their office until February 4, Tuesday. Applicants are advised that the said document takes 10 days to be released. (PIA-NCR)

Fonte/Source: https://pia.gov.ph/news/articles/1033545

