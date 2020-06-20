domenica, Giugno 21, 2020
TACKLING CYBERBULLYING NUMBER ONE PRIORITY FOR NEW QLD SCHOOL PROGRAMS

by Redazione01

(AGENPARL) – QUEENSLAND (AUSTRALIA), sab 20 giugno 2020

Students in 55 Queensland state and non-state schools will benefit from new specially targeted programs designed to keep them safe from the dangers and perils of cyberbullying.

The initial $750,000 roll-out is backed by a partnership between the Palaszczuk Government, Dolly’s Dream and the Alannah and Madeline Foundation.

The two charities aim to change the culture of bullying in our schools and our community.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said tragically, cyberbullying is one of the gravest issues facing us today.

“Cyberbullying enables the troubles young people experience through the day just don’t end at the school gate.

 “Yes, the internet is a great place for students to learn and socialise. Sadly, however there are so many traps and risks out there just waiting to snare and damage them.

 “We are working proactively with Dolly’s Dream and the Alannah and Madelaine Foundations to better equip parents and schools,” Ms Palaszczuk said.

“It’s imperative we teach our school communities about online behaviours, social media and the tools needed to tackle cyberbullying.

“That’s exactly what these eSmart programs are all about.

 “It’s encouraging to see such a large mix of state and non-state schools right round Queensland have applied to be part of this latest vital initiative,” Ms Palaszczuk said.

Education Minister Grace Grace said we are committed to doing everything we can to help stamp out this insidious problem in our society and as a community, we’re doing it together.

“The partnership with Dolly’s Dream and the Alannah & Madeline Foundation is a key feature of the Government’s $3.5 million on-going commitment to implement the recommendations of the Anti-Cyberbullying Taskforce.

“This is just one of the ways we can reach all corners of our state and further educate our children that cyberbullying is unacceptable, it’s hurtful and it’s dangerous.

“As part of the new initiative, an officer from the Alannah & Madeline Foundation will be located in Queensland to ensure schools receive timely support, if and when they need it.”

“And there are already a number of cybersafety programs in place across Queensland state schools,” Ms Grace said.

“As part of our eSmart programs, schools are able to roll out the eSmart Schools Framework, hold workshops for parents and teachers and provide digital licences for individual students,” she said.

“The value of the programs ranges from $500 to $14,000 depending on each component of the program and the number of students involved,” Ms Grace said.

CEO of Alannah & Madeline Foundation Lesley Podesta welcomed the opportunity to work with more Queensland schools.

“We have to do everything we can to make sure children are safe from cyberbullying,” Ms Podesta said.

“Being able to work with so many Queensland schools gives us the opportunity to educate more students, teachers and parents, and to raise awareness of the potential risks of cyberbullying.”

The number of cybersafety programs already in place across Queensland state schools are:

  • The Safe and Supportive School Communities Working Group (SSSC) provides advice on bullying, harassment and violence for teachers, parents and students through the Bullying. No Way! Website
  • A specialist Bullying Response team of senior officers are in place to respond immediately to referrals for urgent advice and support to families affected by bullying
  • The SSSC also delivers the National Day of Action against Bullying and Violence, held in March ever year
  • The Department has a dedicated team of specialists in the Cybersafety and Reputation Management Team (CRMT) to help schools to respond to and prevent inappropriate online behaviour.

List of participating schools in the eSmart Program:

School

Sector

Biloela State High School

State

Gladstone West State School

State

Glenden P-12 State School

State

St Brigid’s Catholic Primary School, Emerald

Catholic

Taranganba State High School

State

Toolooa State High School

State

Moffatdale State School

State

Newtown State School

State

Pittsworth State High School

State

St Joseph’s School, Stanthorpe

Catholic

Wyreema State School

State

Bentley Park State College

State

Cooktown State School

State

Good Counsel College, Innisfail

Catholic

Gordonvale State High School

State

Kairi State School

State

Miallo State School

State

Woree State High School

State

Aspley State Special School

State

Boondall State School

State

Brisbane Christian College, Salisbury

Independent

Camp Hill Infants and Primary State School

State

Immaculate Heart Catholic School, West Ipswich

Catholic

Mount Gravatt State School

State

Northgate State School

State

Our Lady of Lourdes Primary School

Catholic

Padua College, Kedron

Catholic

Riverview State School

State

Springfield Lakes State School

State

St Agatha’s Primary School, Clayfield

Catholic

St Aidan’s Anglican Girls School, Corinda

Independent

St Joseph’s College, Gregory Terrace

Catholic

Whites Hill State College

State

Kawungan State School

State

Kurwongbah State School

State

Our Lady of the Rosary Primary School, Caloundra

Catholic

Peregian Beach College

Independent

Tullawong State School

State

Undurba State School

State

Urangan State High School

State

Collinsville State High School

State

Good Shepherd Catholic College, Mount Isa

Catholic

Home Hill State High School

State

Ignatius Park College, Townsville

Catholic

Ingham State High School

State

Kalamia State School

State

St John Bosco Catholic School, Collinsville

Catholic

St Joseph’s Catholic School, Mundingburra, Townsville

Catholic

St Joseph’s Catholic School, The Strand, North Ward, Townsville

Catholic

Biggera Waters State School

State

Blackall Range Independent School

Independent

Helensvale State High School

State

Shailer Park State School

State

Southport State School

State

Springwood Road State School

State

Fonte/Source: http://statements.qld.gov.au/Statement/2020/6/21/tackling-cyberbullying-number-one-priority-for-new-qld-school-programs

