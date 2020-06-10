TACKLING CORONAVIRUS DISINFORMATION – GETTING THE FACTS RIGHT

(AGENPARL) – BRUSSELS (BELGIUM), mer 10 giugno 2020

The coronavirus pandemic has been accompanied by a massive wave of false and misleading information, attempts by foreign actors to influence domestic debates in the EU, breeding on the fertile ground of people’s most basic anxieties and the rapidly changing news cycle. Misleading healthcare information, dangerous hoaxes with false claims conspiracy theories and consumer fraud endanger public health.

Fonte/Source: https://eeas.europa.eu/headquarters/headquarters-homepage/80676/tackling-coronavirus-disinformation-getting-facts-right_en