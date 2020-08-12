TABUK: «TETAMMAN» CLINICS SERVE OVER 9,000 BENEFICIARIES SO FAR

(AGENPARL) – RIYADH (KINGDOM OF SAUDI ARABIA), mer 12 agosto 2020

​According to Tabuk Health Affairs, since they were launched to date, «Tetamman» Clinics have served 9,074 beneficiaries. They are 10 clinics available across several healthcare centers. ​

It is worth mentioning that these clinics are devoted to serve everyone (whether a citizen, a resident, or an illegal resident), who develops Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) symptoms, such as high temperature that may be accompanied by shortness of breath and coughing.

Fonte/Source: https://www.moh.gov.sa/en/Ministry/MediaCenter/News/Pages/News-2020-08-12-002.aspx