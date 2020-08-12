TABUK: «TETAMMAN» CLINICS SERVE OVER 9,000 BENEFICIARIES SO FAR

(AGENPARL) – RIYADH (KINGDOM OF SAUDI ARABIA), mer 12 agosto 2020
According to Tabuk Health Affairs, since they were launched to date, «Tetamman» Clinics have served 9,074 beneficiaries. They are 10 clinics available across several healthcare centers.
It is worth mentioning that these clinics are devoted to serve everyone (whether a citizen, a resident, or an illegal resident), who develops Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) symptoms, such as high temperature that may be accompanied by shortness of breath and coughing.
