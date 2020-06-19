venerdì, Giugno 19, 2020
TABUK HEALTH AFFAIRS ALLOCATES 10 (TETAMMAN) CLINICS

(AGENPARL) – RIYADH (KINGDOM OF SAUDI ARABIA), ven 19 giugno 2020

​Tabuk Health Affairs has devoted ten (Tetamman) clinics to provide early healthcare services for individuals who show COVID-19 symptoms such as high fever, shortness of breath or coughing, and to contribute to reducing referral to hospitals. The clinics are available 24/7 and receive patients without appointments.

According to the Affairs, the ten clinics are spread across Tabuk city and provinces in the following facilities: Al-Aziziyah Healthcare Center, Al-Muthalath Healthcare Center in Tabuk, Al-Shati Healthcare Center in Haql province, An Nahdha Healthcare Center in Al-Wajh, as well as Tayma, Al-Bada, Duba, Umluj, Ashwaq, and Abu Raka hospitals. More than 900 persons have benefited from the clinics service during one week, adds the Affairs.

It added that MOH has devoted (Tatamman) Clinics to serving individuals who show COVID-19 symptoms. The clinics receive patients without appointments, and patients can inquire about the locations of (Tetamman) clinic via its website.

Fonte/Source: https://www.moh.gov.sa/en/Ministry/MediaCenter/News/Pages/News-2020-06-18-004.aspx

