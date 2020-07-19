TABUK: 294 BENEFICIARIES OF «TAAKKAD» CENTERS SO FAR

(AGENPARL) – RIYADH (KINGDOM OF SAUDI ARABIA), dom 19 luglio 2020

According to Tabuk Health Affairs, «Taakkad» Centers, since their launch in the region three days ago to date, have served 294 beneficiaries.

It is noted that «Taakkad» Centers are designated for those who do not show COVID-19 symptoms, or who develop mild symptoms after being in close contact with a confirmed case. The centers provide Molecular Diagnostic Test «Swab Test» Services, and require a prior appointment through «Sehaty» App.

These centers are currently available at vehicle paths and some healthcare centers, and will be launched in the next few days at all regions of the Kingdom. The lab tests show the duration of the virus and the categories in which it affect, help to early detect these cases, stop the infection, and prevent its outbreaks.

