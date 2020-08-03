SYSTEMATIC INVESTIGATION OF EU3+ ACTIVATED NA2LN4(MOO4)7 [LN = LA, GD AND Y] NARROW BAND RED EMITTING PHOSPHORS FOR HYBRID WHITE LEDS AND PLANT GROWTH

A sequence of Eu3+ activated Na2Ln4(MoO4)7 [Ln = La, Gd and Y] red phosphors has been synthesized through conventional solid-state method. The phase formation and structural analysis of the synthesized phosphor compositions were analyzed by X-ray diffraction and followed by Rietveld refinement. All the optical studies were executed systematically for the Eu3+ activated Na2Ln4(MoO4)7 red phosphors, all of them showed intense red emission at 616 nm, due to the 5D0→7F2 electric dipole (ED) transition. The synthesized phosphors show decent thermal stability, and it retains moderate percentage of emission intensity at 423K; the absolute IQE also was found to be 79%. The red (conjugated with near UV LED) and white LEDs (conjugated with blue LED + yellow organic dye) were fabricated by using the synthesized phosphor composition, the red LED was showed intense red emission and the white LED showed warm white light emission with CIE (0.300, 0.379) and attractive CRI (80%) and CCT (6713 K) values. Also, Sm3+ alone and Eu3+, Sm3+ co-doped Na2Ln4(MoO4)7 orange-red phosphor was synthesized, and their corresponding LEDs was fabricated for the plant growth applications. The EL spectrum of the present phosphor entirely covers the absorption spectrum of phytochrome Pr. The obtained results reveal the synthesized red phosphor can be a potential red-emitting component in the white LED as well as plant growth LEDs.